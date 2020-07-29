Coronavirus: Health minister calls emergency meeting after spike in cases (Update 3)

The health minister has called for an emergency meeting with the advisory team on coronavirus after 13 new cases were detected on Tuesday, most of them from Limassol.

The announcement of a two-digit number in new cases, after around three months of single-digit numbers and zero cases has raised concerns.

In total, seven of Wednesday’s new cases are from Limassol where a growing cluster of cases has been detected, most of them from contacts of people already tested positive and people who arrived from abroad.

The 13 cases were detected among 1,725 tests.

Seven of the new cases are contacts of people who already tested positive to the virus: four of them are contacts of the couple that had arrived from the Netherlands some two weeks ago and tested positive last Sunday. All of them are Cypriots and were asymptomatic.

Two people are contacts of a person who tested positive on Monday that was a contact of another infected person.

The last case among contacts is the husband of a woman from the Philippines. Both had arrived from their country some two weeks ago. The woman tested positive on Monday. The couple lives in Limassol.

The eighth case is a woman being treated at the Nicosia general hospital. She tested because she is being admitted in hospital very often due to a treatment she is undergoing.

One person from Larnaca got tested in the private sector after presenting symptoms.

Another person from Limassol, with no travel history and who said is not a contact of an infected person, also got tested in the private sector after presenting symptoms.

Two people, also from Limassol, who arrived from the UK on July 20, were found positive to the virus after getting tested because they wanted to cross to the north.

The last case is a person who returned from Santorini and lives in Limassol. They had no symptoms but got tested because they wanted to make sure whether they had the virus or not.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou called for an emergency meeting, to take place on Thursday morning, with the epidemiology team to assess the situation and developments during the past few days.

A source within the health ministry told CNA that Wednesday’s results raised concerns.

The advisory committee was also scheduled to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday.

In the meantime, one of the seven new cases detected on Tuesday, a man from Bulgaria who arrived in Cyprus on Monday, was placed in quarantine on Wednesday after he was found in another address than the one he had told authorities he would be staying at.

After his test showed it was positive, officers went to the address where he said he would be staying at in Paphos to check if he was self-isolating, but he was not there. He was located on Wednesday in an apartment in Paphos and was placed in quarantine.

His contacts, two compatriots of his, have been tested and have self-isolated.





