July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Jet2 suspends flights to Cyprus up to August 16, says entry criteria prohibitive

By Evie Andreou00

Jet2 airline announced on Wednesday it was suspending its flights and holiday programmes to Cyprus up to mid-August citing prohibitive entry restrictions.

The airline said in a written statement that it had no choice but to suspend their flights and holidays programme to Larnaca and Paphos up to and including August 16.

“We urge the Cypriot authorities to review the entry criteria in line with other destinations, so that our customers can enjoy their well-deserved holidays,” the airline said in a tweet.

The airline said that it would contact passengers affected by any programme changes to discuss options such as rebooking, a credit note or a full cash refund.

It said that, as regards customers who are due to travel to Cyprus from August 17 onwards, “we are continuing to liaise with the authorities of Cyprus and we will provide further updates in due course.”



