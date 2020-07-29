July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Significant spike, 13 new cases

Thirteen new cases of coronavirus were detected on Wednesday, the health ministry said, from contacts of people already tested positive and people who arrived from abroad.

The 13 cases were detected among 1,725 tests.

The total is now 1,080

 

 

MORE LATER

 

 



