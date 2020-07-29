Cyprus sidelined by moves towards Greek-Turkish talks

Cyprus was walking a fine line on Wednesday as Greece and Turkey appeared to be heading for dialogue after Ankara said Tuesday it could pause in hydrocarbons exploration in Greek waters but the same day issuing a new Navtex for seismic research in and around Cyprus.

Turkey said on Tuesday it could pause energy-exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean pending talks with Greece, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, adding that President Tayyip Erdogan had requested the move as a constructive approach to negotiations.

Ankara’s shift came after tensions escalated recently when Turkey issued a Navtex for seismic surveys in waters between Cyprus and Crete. The issue was coming to a head when Erdogan made the gesture following lengthy talks over the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Kalin told CNN Turk that Ankara was ready to discuss all issues, the Aegean, continental shelf, islands, airspace, research and screening efforts, and the Eastern Mediterranean along with other bilateral matters with Greece without any preconditions.

On Cyprus, he said this was a regional dispute and that Greek and Turkish Cypriots should start negotiations “for the disputed territories”. Greece cautiously welcomed Turkey’s offer to pause explorations but Foreign Minister Nicos Dendias said there was as yet no procedure for starting a dialogue “only discussions” about it. He said Athens was open to such a dialogue. At the same time, he said, Turkey did not respect international law “and this continues to be so”.

Just as the possibility of the Greek-Turkish détente coming into play, Ankara, muscle-flexing towards Cyprus, issued a new Navtex for seismic exploration by the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa in the island’s EEZ, east of Famagusta, which was to be in effect from Tuesday until September 18. The reserved area covers large swathes of Cyprus’ offshore blocks 2 and 3, and a small part of block 13.

This was a clear signal to Nicosia that Ankara was only interested in resolving issues with Greece, and at the behest of Germany’s Merkel and the EU, which Cyprus, with the support of France, has been pressing to take stronger measures against Turkey for its continued violation of the EEZ.

Deputy government spokesperson Panayiotis Sentonas, speaking after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday was asked, according to CNA, whether the EU appeared to have a different approach when it came to issues between Greece and Turkey and Cyprus and Turkey, and whether this was a matter of concern. He said it certainly was.

“This is why previously President Anastasiades has showcased during all his contacts the need for a more decisive EU stand vis-à-vis Turkish provocations, because we believe that they are also provocations against the EU,” he said.

“We believe that the EU, of which Cyprus is a member state, needs to formulate a more decisive and effective position in the case of Cyprus as well,” he added.

That aside, he said, the government has taken steps on various levels to respond to the latest Navtex concerning the Barbaros. “This action is one more indication of Turkish intentions,” said Sentonas. He said Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides has already spoken again to Dendias and with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and with the German EU presidency.

“Various government actions are ongoing on various levels in order to deal with this new unacceptable provocation by Turkey,” Sentonas said

Main opposition Akel spokesman Stefanos Stefanou responded to the developments saying that the new Navtex, despite Turkey’s détente with Greece, made it clear that Turkey’s aggression and illegal activity in the Eastern Mediterranean “will not be stopped unless there is a final and real solution to the region’s problems”.

“There is a danger that the EU-Turkey dialogue will move forward, but in Cyprus the occupation and division, the unresolved Cyprus issue, will remain,” he added.





