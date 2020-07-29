July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus will exhaust all legal means to stop Turkey’s provocations, Defence Minister says

By Press Release01
Charalambos Petrides

The Republic of Cyprus will exhaust all legal means provided by international law and will make representations to all world organisations and strategic partners, in order to stop Turkey questioning its sovereign rights, Minister of Defence Charalambos Petrides has said.

Addressing the online ceremony of the World Conference of Overseas Cypriots, Petrides said Cyprus’ capabilities, apart from the military, are continuously expanding into diplomacy, cooperation, the economy, energy, and culture, creating strong relationships with other countries, with an aim to achieve stability, growth, prosperity and a heightened sense of security for the citizens.

He said the regional environment was becoming more and more complicated with terrorism, threats, migration, the conflicts in Syria and Libya, and Turkey’s aggressive stance against Cyprus and Greece. Additionally, the rapid developments in the energy sector create a serious factor which could determine the outcome of security in an equation, he added.

Petrides said Cyprus’ policy was focusing on national security, defence and security within the EU, and defensive diplomacy.

Over the past few years, Cyprus has been following a diplomatic path ensuring good neighbourly relations with countries in the region, he said, pointing out that the only discord was Turkey.

Petrides pointed out that Cyprus has been expanding cooperation on a bilateral, trilateral and multilateral level with an aim to solve the Cyprus problem and reunify the island, through solution that is compatible with international and European law, without guarantees and foreign troops.



