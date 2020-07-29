July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Employers must designate spaces for breastfeeding women, Cabinet decides

By Andria Kades01

Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill requiring places of employment to have special areas for breastfeeding or breast pumping.

Submitted by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, the bill amends the current legislation and specifies the minimum requirements are needed to create designated spaces for working breastfeeding women.

The regulations outline that a specially designated room must be created with easy access, air conditioning, adequate lighting and ventilation for women who want to breastfeed or breast pump.

Both the health and privacy of the mother and child must be ensured, the bill specifies.

According to the announcement, the designated area can be permanent or temporary depending on whether women are breastfeeding.

For premises housing several businesses such as shopping malls, arrangements must be made to create a space allowing all working women to have access.



