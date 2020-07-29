July 29, 2020

First batch of residency applications received from vulnerable UK nationals

Cyprus Residency Planning Group (CRPG) and SSAFA has submitted the first batch of residency applications from vulnerable UK nationals to the interior ministry, the British High Commission announced.

The two charities are helping British nationals settle their residency status in Cyprus now that the UK has left the EU, an announcement said.

British Deputy High Commissioner Ian Whitting said: The excellent collaboration between the Ministry of Interior and British High Commission has resulted in the submission of the first batch of residency applications from vulnerable British nationals in Cyprus. This means greater peace of mind; security and stability for some of those most vulnerable and will help secure their rights under the Withdrawal Agreement. I’m very grateful to the Ministry of Interior, the CRPG and SSAFA for making today possible.

The UK government has allocated £3 million for charities and organisations to provide practical support for UK nationals living in the EU, who may have difficulty completing their residency application or registration. CRPG and SSAFA (for military veterans) are supporting those who may find it hard to complete the paperwork.

UK nationals in need of support in order to submit their residency applications should reach out now for help. You can find contact details and all relevant information in our Living in Cyprus guide on gov.uk.



