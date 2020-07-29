Fotiou: Cyprus to expand cooperation with friendly countries on diaspora

Cyprus has strengthened its multilevel cooperation with friendly countries on issues of diaspora and plans to sign a new memorandum of cooperation between Cyprus, Greece and Lebanon as soon as the conditions allow, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Fotis Fotiou said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the World Conference of Cypriots of the Diaspora, held for the first time via videoconference due to Covid-19 pandemic, he said the issue of missing persons of Cyprus remains an open wound.

Fotiou expressed his appreciation for the role of expatriates Cypriots, saying they promote Cyprus’ national identity and culture forming the continuation of the dynamic presence of the Cypriot Hellenism abroad. He noted diaspora youth “is the future” and praised Cyprus’ efforts to strengthen contacts and collaborations with young people of other ethnicities, especially in the communities and countries with which they have established and promote special collaborations.

Cyprus has strengthened its cooperation with friendly countries on diaspora issues, he pointed out.

“A very important chapter of our national strategy for the diaspora is the bilateral and trilateral cooperation we have with Israel, Egypt, Armenia and other countries. The signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on diaspora issues between Cyprus, Greece and Lebanon is planned as soon as the conditions allow.”

Close cooperation with the wider Greek Hellenism was the main priority, especially during that period with the illegal and provocative actions of Turkey in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Actions, as Fotiou said, that negatively affect the efforts to resolve Cyprus long-standing issue, with the consequences of Turkish invasion continuing to be an open wound for the island and its people.

Referring to the issue of Cyprus’ missing persons, Fotiou said that it remains an open wound for many years with heavy responsibilities of Turkey towards the families of the missing.

“Given the refusal of the occupying power to cooperate, there has been a dramatic reduction in locating remains and the number of identifications in the last years.”

According to Fotiou, Turkey refuses to cooperate in the study of its military archives despite the agreement reached within the CMP, for the indication of mass burial sites as well as sites where the remains have been deliberately buried, by the Turkish army.

The commissioner also referred to the loss of lives due to coronavirus pandemic in the diaspora communities, especially in the United Kingdom and the United States, expressing his sincere condolences to their families.

In Cyprus, he continued, due to the measures taken by the government with the advice of experts, as well as with the cooperation of the public, much has been achieved, but there’s continuous vigilance and monitoring of the implementation of measures. He added the full return to normalcy and dealing with the problems in various sectors of the economy are among the priorities of government officials and President Nicos Anastasiades.





