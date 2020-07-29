H1: Top 6 data backup solutions for businesses on Hyper-V

Data loss can happen to any business that has embraced virtualization. When it happens, it can cause other forms of loss: financial, reputation, and time. Also, it can ground all business operations and even cause a business to lose opportunities.

Hyper-V backup comes in handy at this point. This technology is beneficial in backing up your virtual machines without running a customized backup program inside it. Moreover, businesses can use different approaches to achieve this goal. Fortunately, an external service provider can offer that much-needed help. Modern suppliers have different solutions to ensure that your operations in the Hyper-V network are safe.

So, what are some of the solutions that can benefit your business? Let’s cover the top six solutions that can catapult your virtual experience to a new level. Keep on reading to discover how your business could benefit.

Flexible Backup Storage

This form of service helps you in many ways. For instance, you can benefit from it by balancing your data’s value and system. It can also assist you in meeting your statutory and compliance needs while enjoying natural growth and flexible storage. You can choose from various physical options like tapes and online alternatives like Google and AWS.

Clustered Shared Support

It’s another service that can secure and boost your Hyper-V experience. It can safeguard your Hyper-V virtual computers on these systems. Moreover, they remain secure irrespective of the Hyper-V host you may move them to. With a competent service provider, they can track your virtual PCs on various clusters.

Centralized Web Management

Do you have numerous backup rules, prime alerting and reporting systems, and tailor-made control panels you want to protect without overloading your IT systems? If you do, you can protect all of them using this service. With a reliable provider, you can rest assured that they will deliver all this via a user-friendly dashboard.

Moreover, using such managed solutions make it easy to back up your Hyper-V data. You can optimize them in your IT department, where centralized license and job management are necessary. Also, this service is ideal for an IT department that handles a lot of the monitoring and reporting.

Don’t forget it also assists you in leveraging AWS and Microsoft Azure virtual backups. Consequently, you can drive revenues and offer the most competitive data security for your customers’ details.

Deduplication Solutions

Did you know that companies worldwide lose billions of dollars due to duplicated content? Yes, indeed, you should back up your valuable information. However, it’s prudent to remember that too much of anything is poisonous. This maxim applies to your data backup in your Hyper-V environment. If you duplicate excess data, you will need more storage facilities and space to store them. Remember, all storage has financial implications. Likewise, excess duplication has unnecessary financial costs.

Fortunately, you can free your business from this web by taking advantage of a reputable deduplication service provider. They can save you money and help you optimize your network bandwidth by assessing and operating within your current storage needs. They can also help you protect your data while minimizing their effect on your backup and network capacity. The supplier does this by capturing only the data you updated since you backed your virtual ecosystem.

Granular Data Restoration

This service is another area in which you can benefit from a reputable Hyper-V solutions provider. This service does search for specified files or emails and recovers just what you require. It saves you the hassle of recovering entire systems or databases you don’t require at a time. Moreover, it guarantees fast incremental recovery while minimizing recovery periods.

Disk-Imaging Solutions

Lastly, you can benefit from this technology to succeed in your Hyper-V data backup efforts. This solution lets you copy entire and reliable backup images to various backup targets, such as local drives and network backups. Moreover, it lets you restore entire images or chosen files, apps, and folders as per your current needs.

There you go with the six leading data backup solutions that can advance your Hyper-V data backup efforts. We hope this information will lead you towards the best-suited service provider to meet your needs.





