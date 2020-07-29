How to prep for the salesforce certified platform developer I Exam

If you’re planning to become a Salesforce developer, then you must comprehend that having a basic knowledge of the Salesforce platform is not enough. You need to have something more than this to get hired, for example, the Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I badge.

To earn this certification, you should pass its related assessment, CRT-450 by code. It focuses on a wide range of skills like Apex, Visualforce, and Lightning components, to name a few. Though it won't ask you to write codes, you must have strong competency in MVC to ace this exam. All these things make the Salesforce test a tough trail. And, in order to make it through, you need a bunch of reliable preparation materials.

In this post, we’ll provide you with a comprehensive list of resources that will help you understand the core of CRT-450 test and perform well in it in the first attempt.

Reliable CRT-450 Study Options

To achieve a passing score in Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I assessment which is 65%, you need to gain competency on everything that the test covers. So, these are several dependable resources that you can utilise for this purpose:

Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I Exam Guide

You will be able to perform better in the assessment only if you are well aware of all its details. For this reason, the Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I exam guide is the best choice to start with. Every aspect of the exam like experience requirements, question formats, objectives, topics, passing marks, available training, and ways to maintain your badge is explained well by this guide.

Workshop from Trailhead

When it comes to getting reliable study resources, Trailhead is the first place to go as it's a certified Salesforce partner. It offers you verified exam preparation materials. For the Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I certification, it has Certification Preparation for Platform Developer I (CRT-450) training. This course will help you gain necessary problem-solving skills and fortify your knowledge on all the key topics of the main test. At the end of the course, there is a mock test that will help you assess your readiness to sit for CRT-450.

Practice Tests — Best of All

Practice tests are so good that nothing can beat them when it comes to the expedient way to prepare for any professional assessment. Whether it's working on time management or getting acquainted with the exam environment, sample tests are one of the most viable resources that you must trust. These files contain real-time questions and detailed answers to them. It's an ideal way to cement your knowledge and find out the problem areas as well as to learn the quirks of CRT-450 in no time.

Final Words

No matter how tough the Salesforce Certified Platform Developer I assessment is, you can still shine as a good grade scorer if you have the right resources by your side. Practice tests, the exam study guide, and verified course are great resources that will help you pass your CRT-450 exam and earn the Developer I credential.






