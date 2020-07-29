July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kyriakides says only compliance to health measures will prevent a second wave

By Jonathan Shkurko02
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, in a meeting with the EU Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides - PIO

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou met with Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides on Wednesday to discuss the measures taken by Cyprus in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kyriakides said she is very pleased with the current epidemiological picture recorded in Cyprus and praised the health ministry both for the measures adopted in spring and for the potential plans for the upcoming months in case of a second outbreak.

Kyriakides said to be concerned about the fact that several European countries have already recorded a second wave.

“The reason behind it is the complacency and relaxation from both citizens and governments regarding the observance of necessary health measures,” she said.

Regarding Cyprus, she said that those cases which have been detected and have no link to other known cases are indeed a cause for worry and could also be explained by the lack of compliance to the health protocols.

“Only constant vigilance and compliance to the measures will prevent the resurgence of the virus,” Kyriakides said.

Finally, the two discussed at length the issue of vaccines and the ongoing negotiation by the European Commission for the supply of vaccines to all EU member states.



