July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Low-income pensioners eligible for mountain holiday scheme

By Andria Kades00

Low-income pensioners are eligible for a €500,000 government scheme funding hotel stays in mountainous areas and Pyrgos Tylliria, the cabinet announced on Wednesday.

This is the third year the scheme has been in place and is valid for the period September 14 until November 15, 2020.

The total cost is estimated to be around €500,000 and some 3,200 low income pensioners are eligible for the scheme which aims to help both pensioners and hotels in mountainous areas, deputy government spokesman Panayiotis Sentonas said.



