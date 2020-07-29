July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for child porn

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a case of child pornography on Tuesday in Larnaca.

The arrest followed a tip off from Europol. The cybercrime office was warned the owner of an internet site had uploaded and stored a number of videos showing the abuse of minor girls.

The 23-year-old resident of Larnaca was identified as the owner of the site and arrested.

Officers seized a mobile phone which was found in his possession, as well as three computers, a tablet and two USBs from his home.

On the same day, the Nicosia Criminal Court sentenced a 26-year-old to four and two years in jail after he admitted guilt to four child pornography charges.



