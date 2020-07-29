Oz and oddities

THE WAY THINGS ARE

By Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

Yiannakis Mita and his equally good family, some of the best people I know, are refugees from the Kyrenia village of Vouno. We were talking one day about life’s little oddities when Yiannakis gave me a copy of a newspaper cutting. The article was rather old and told The Wizard of Oz-like story of Anikou who went with two baskets to collect mushrooms and kindling for the stove at the foot of Buffavento. She was suddenly swept upwards by a forceful whirlwind, still clutching her baskets. It held her aloft for some time then threw both her and her baskets down in a forested area of the mountains. There she lay unconscious through the cold night until next morning Achillis Alexandrou, found Anikou suffering from hypothermia; shock had rendered her speechless. She was transferred to Kyrenia for treatment.

Meantime, locals and police had been searching for her believing she had been murdered by her husband who had been arrested. It was three days before Anikou could find her voice and explain what had happened, much to hubby’s relief.

In Ireland one summer I went with some of the clan to sit, share a drink and a chat in the lounge of a small hotel in the village with friends who, like me, had returned to visit the home of the heart. As I passed the reception desk the Asian man behind it and I looked long at each other. No, not love at first sight, just a sense of undigested recognition. We revellers had a lovely evening and as we left the hotel the receptionist stared hesitantly at me as though wishing to speak. My curiosity cancelled out hesitation, so I asked ‘Have we met before?’ His reply was that he felt he knew me but not sure from where, asking if I was Irish. I said yes, but I lived in Nicosia, Cyprus. The tangled knot of uncertain familiarity released its befuddled mass when he said he had also lived in Nicosia. He had stayed on the street round the corner from me and perhaps we had passed each other many times, but it took us both a trip to another extreme island of Europe to finally have a chat.

When young, my mother’s brothers put the antics of Dennis the Menace in the shade. They were sitting in church one day when the priest told them he’d been called to a sick bed and would the boyos kindly ask those that arrived for confession to hold on till he got back. Oh yes, Father, no trouble. In his absence, they decided to take turns as the priest and heard the confessions of those who came. Naturally, when it was time for them to confess, they told what they had done. The priest refused to grant them absolution and sent them, chins on chest, to the bishop who meted out the penance of going around the environs of the church on their knees. I wonder when word got out, how many red faces there were in the community knowing secret sins unburdened in the confessional had been released into the ears of pranksters.

Back then, dead folk were laid out in their own beds and friends and neighbours came to pay a last farewell ate, and imbibe enough spirits to assist the soul of the recently deceased to float off to St. Peter on a waft of whiskey, poteen or whatever was affordable. It was usual to pray at the bedside of the dead whose waxy white fingers entwined rosary beads. The lads tied a piece of light rope under the armpits of one corpse and trailed it down under the quilt, one of my young uncles held the rope. Some old dear shuffled in to say God speed and by some small miracle didn’t join her aged friend on the flight to paradise. For as she knelt head bowed at the side of the bed, chanting her prayers, the one kneeling at the end of the bed started to pull gently on the rope. Slowly, stiffly, the deceased sat upright and bowed to her old friend. I need not elaborate on the uproar that followed, and they were back in the pigsty produce pretty sharpish.

At a drinks and nibbles party, George went in search of better sustenance in the kitchen. He later apologised to the hostess for eating most of her raw onions, which he adored. Puzzled and sure she had no onions in her veggie racks she realised plastered George had gorged on flower bulbs she’d bought for her garden. Asking if he was all right, she and his party pals anxiously observed him, as he insisted, he felt no discomfort and tottered off home drunk as a banshee on Guinness jazzed up with Baileys. Meanwhile, everyone anxiously, guiltily, awaited notice of his poisoning, or death next day. His wife was blasé when the hostess contacted her, telling her not to worry, saying,

‘He had so much whiskey in him, it probably cooked them and killed them before they killed him.’ I never found out what bulbs they were but George lived long to tell the tale over and over while admitting he had found them a bit tasteless, but thought that was because of the drink.





