July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police investigate theft of €2,600

By Annette Chrysostomou01

Paphos police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old employee for stealing a total of €2,600 from a company.

A company which deals with electrical installations reported the theft on Monday, police said.

According to the company, the man withdrew money belonging to the company in two cases, a total of €2,000, and in a third case forged a company cheque for €600 and cashed it.

When the 42-year-old was questioned after his arrest he made some allegations which are being investigated.



