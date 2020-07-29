July 29, 2020

President sends PEP list back to parliament

By Andria Kades00

The list of politically exposed persons (PEPs) will not be made public for the time being, following President Nicos Anastasiades’ decision on Wednesday to refer the list back to parliament.

In what appears to be a developing game of pass the hot potato, Anastasiades in a letter to House President Demetris Syllouris cited the opinion of the attorney-general suggesting publishing the list would be incompatible with the current legal framework.

The list of PEPs with non-performing loans had been discussed during an ad hoc committee and after much ado, MPs decided to publish the list some two weeks ago.

A disclaimer was then added, saying that the final decision should lie with Anastasiades who on Wednesday sent the list back to parliament.

The list was prepared by former Central Bank chief Chrystalla Georghadji and delivered to the House president in April 2019.

The issue has been going back and forth since prompting suggestions that parties had something to hide.

More later



