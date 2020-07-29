July 29, 2020

Remand for third suspect after 1kg of cannabis found

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Larnaca court

The Larnaca district court on Wednesday remanded a 34-year-old man in connection with the discovery of one kilo of cannabis five days ago.

The drug squad, after a tip off, stopped the motorcycle driven by the 30-year-old in a parking lot of an apartment building in Larnaca on July 24. The man, who is from Nicosia, had gone there to meet with three others.

As soon as they saw the police officers, they tried to escape. The officers were able to catch and arrest the 30-year-old and another man, 35. Τhe two others attacked officers with pieces of wood and metal rods and managed to run away, police said.

One of the officers was injured.

In the bag pack the 30-year-old was carrying, cannabis weighing around one kilo was found.

In the same area, officers found two precision scales, water glasses containing cannabis residue, nylon bags, gloves and another seven grammes of cannabis.

In a wood-burning oven nearby, the drug squad found some items had been set on fire and it is believed that it was an attempt by the two people who escaped to burn evidence.

The two men who were arrested on the spot were remanded for eight days on July 25 by the Larnaca court.

One of the two wanted persons, 34, was arrested and remanded on Wednesday, while police are still looking for one more person in connection with the case.



