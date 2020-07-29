July 29, 2020

Ryanair extends Paphos to Vienna route for winter 2020

Ryanair announced on Wednesday a new winter route from Paphos to Vienna, with a twice weekly service, as part of Ryanair’s Cyprus winter 2020 schedule.

Cyprus customers and visitors can now book a winter getaway to Vienna as far ahead as March 2021, it announced.

To celebrate, Ryanair has launched a seat sale with fares available from €16.99, for travel in November 2020, which must be booked by midnight Friday (31 July), only on the Ryanair.com website.

“Ryanair is pleased to launch a new winter route from Paphos to Vienna, which will operate twice weekly as part of our Cyprus Winter 2020 schedule,” Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said.

 



