July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Share of students studying culture-related fields low in Cyprus

By Annette Chrysostomou01

The share of students in culture-related fields in Cyprus was the third lowest among EU member states, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

In 2018, more than 2.5 million students in the EU studied within culture-related fields of education, accounting for almost 15 per cent of all tertiary students.

The lowest shares of tertiary students in such fields were recorded in Latvia (9.4 per cent), Bulgaria (9.6 per cent) and Cyprus (9.9 per cent).

The share was above the EU average in seven EU countries. It peaked at 18.8 per cent in Italy (2014 data), followed by Estonia (16.3 per cent), Germany (16.1 per cent), Greece (15.8 per cent), France, Sweden (both 15.5 per cent) and Ireland (15.4 per cent).

In 2018, humanities and languages were the most common fields of culture-related tertiary education in the EU, accounting for almost half of all tertiary students in culture-related fields of education. Around one-quarter of students in culture-related fields were enrolled in the arts, 10 per cent were studying journalism and information while another 10 per cent were studying architecture and town planning.



