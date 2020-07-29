July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport minister signs contract for Makarios Avenue and Digeni Akrita revamp

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos (centre) at the signing ceremony

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos signed a contract on Wednesday authorising a revamp of Makarios Avenue and Digeni Akrita in Nicosia for a total cost of €2,248,000.

According to a statement released on Wednesday by the transport ministry, roadworks are scheduled to begin in September 2020 and will last for an entire year at least.

The statement also says that some of the roadworks, especially the asphalt coating, will be carried out during weekends to minimise the impact on the capital’s traffic.
The contract was signed by the director of the public works department Socrates Zapitis on behalf of the government, and by the director of the construction company Cyfield George Chrysochos, in the presence of the transport minister.
Makarios Avenue’s revamp will involve the removal and repositioning of the asphalt surface layer, along with the installation of new traffic lights.

Upon completion of the works, Makariou Avenue will have a total of four traffic lanes, namely two traffic lanes for buses and bicycles with two-way traffic and two one-way traffic lanes for vehicles going from south to north.
As far as the roadworks on Digeni Akrita are concerned, the asphalt surface layer will be removed and repositioned, a new central island will be constructed and parallel parking spaces will also be created.



