July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Champions League

UEFA confident positive COVID-19 test won’t affect City-Real tie

By Reuters News Service00

European football’s governing body says it is confident Real Madrid’s Champions League clash with Manchester City will go ahead as planned next week despite one of the Spanish side’s players testing positive for COVID-19.

Real confirmed on Tuesday that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive, casting doubt on his participation in the Aug. 8 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

“UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities,” UEFA said in a statement to British media.

“We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question.”

Real trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March.

Spain has seen a surge in COVID-19 positives with thousands of new cases reported on a daily basis in the past week, taking its tally up to over 298,000 cases.



Related posts

Broad grabs 500th wicket as England defeat West Indies

Reuters News Service

Premier League may see reduced crowds into next year

Reuters News Service

The Premier League’s winners and losers after Project Restart?

Press Association

Ferguson forgives Klopp for late-night call after Liverpool title triumph

Reuters News Service

Fulham get upper hand with 2-0 playoff win at Cardiff

Reuters News Service

Fearsome duo win new Cyprus cricket tournament for Punjab Lions

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign