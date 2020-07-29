July 29, 2020

University of Cyprus awarded Energy Globe Award 2020 for sustainability

The international environmental award Energy Globe Award 2020 for Cyprus was awarded to the energy sustainability research unit FOS of the University of Cyprus.

The research team of the laboratory of photovoltaic technology and the research unit FOS participated in the international environmental competition with the European research programme SmartPV.

The laboratory was awarded the International Environmental Award «Energy Globe 2020» for Cyprus by the International Jury Energy Globe, based in Austria. The Energy Globe Awards are the most well-known in the world.

The research team, led by professor Georgios E. Georgiou, director of the FOS unit, participated in the international competition with the research programme SmartPV entry entitled Smart Net Metering for Promotion and cost-efficient Grid Integration of Photovoltaic Technology. It is a pioneering research project, focused on optimising household electricity consumption through smart grid metering and the implementation of dynamic electricity tariffs, with significant economic and environmental benefits for the energy development of the place.

The SmartPV project stood out among 2,500 projects submitted by more than 180 countries. This is the second award received by the project SmartPV of the laboratory of photovoltaic technology of the research unit of energy sustainability FOS of the University of Cyprus, after it was chosen at the European Awards LIFE 2019 in the category Action for Climate.



