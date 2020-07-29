July 29, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman in Larnaca dies after being hit by bus

By Jonathan Shkurko00

A 66-year-old woman from Palestine was hit and killed by a bus when trying to cross the road near the Larnaca port on Wednesday around noon.

The woman was immediately rushed to the Larnaca general hospital, but her condition was critical and she died shortly afterwards from her injuries.

“We are investigating the accident as it seems that the traffic lights at the pedestrian crossing were still green [when she crossed],” Larnaca police said.

“The exact causes of death will be determined by the post-mortem that will be performed at a later stage,” he added.

Reports say the woman crossed the road without having pressed the crosswalk button beforehand and the bus driver did not manage to brake on time.

The driver gave a statement at Larnaca headquarters.



