10 mistakes that shorten your pet’s life

What can be bad for your pets? What is harmful to them? 🐶🐱 A lot of people make some serious mistakes in their pet care that can lead to all kinds of health problems and even a shorter lifespan. So let’s see what major no-nos you should avoid and what you should do instead!

TIMESTAMPS:

Not being picky about food 0:56

Rarely taking pets to the vet 1:45

Allowing pets access to open doors and windows 2:14

Not spaying or neutering 2:50

Neglecting grooming and dental hygiene 3:27

Neglecting bath time or doing it incorrectly 4:21

Giving your pets table food 5:12

Not giving enough attention 5:38

Not checking their collar 6:13

Keeping a dog cooped up all the time 6:50

Parakeets 7:30

Guinea pigs 8:03

SUMMARY:

– Always read the label first before choosing a brand. It shouldn’t contain any flavoring agents, corn, or GMOs.

– Don’t neglect regular visits to the vet, even if your furry friends hate you for it! This is the only way to prevent diseases and catch any sort of problems before they get too serious.

– Unless you have a fenced-in yard that’s regularly treated to kill any parasites, your pets shouldn’t have open access to the street.

– Vets do recommend spaying and neutering your animals because it actually helps them live long and happy lives.

– Start brushing their teeth at an early age so that they get used to the process. They make special toothbrushes and pastes for animals that you can get at any pet store.

– Bathing is a necessity when it comes to pets. Cats, of course, are a little more self-sufficient when it comes to staying clean, so they don’t really need to be washed.

– All vets agree that giving your pet “people food” is a terrible idea. Your pet’s digestive system simply can’t handle most of the stuff we humans eat.

– Pets need socialization and human interaction to develop physically, emotionally, and socially. Otherwise they can become easily scared, aggressive, and disobedient.

– So be sure to check if their collar is too tight from time to time. For cats and small breed dogs, you should be able to slip one finger between their collar and skin.

– Dogs of all ages and breeds should have enough time outside to move around, interact with other dogs, and be free to explore.

– Don’t keep parakeets locked up in their cage constantly. Birds need physical activity and some kind of entertainment. They’re social creatures and need at least 30 minutes a day of games and communication.

– A very important thing you should keep in mind when buying a guinea pig is that it needs plenty of room to move around. A cage that’s too small will detrimentally affect the quality of life and health of your piggie!





