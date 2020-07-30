July 30, 2020

Bank of Cyprus introduces Fitbit Pay option

Bank of Cyprus (BoC), partnering with VISA, has announced that Fitbit Pay is available to customers in Cyprus for the first time. Visa card customers of BoC can now make payments from their wrist via select Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) devices.

Fitbit Pay makes it quick and easy to make secure payments at any store that accepts contactless payments, allowing consumers to avoid contact with commonly touched public surfaces such as POS machines or avoid using cash.

The addition of Fitbit Pay to Bank of Cyprus’ payments portfolio expands its range of successful digital products.

Commenting on the launch of Fitbit Pay at the Bank of Cyprus, Markos Shiarly, Manager of Cards and Payments, Bank of Cyprus said: “We remain committed to launching innovative products in Cyprus.

Digital wallets and cutting-edge tokenization technology are constantly gaining ground and becoming very popular among consumers. BoC continues to lead the way in digital transformation by offering another innovative method of payment.

Now, by wearing your select Fitbit tracker or smartwatch, you can use your Bank of Cyprus Visa cards for fast and secure transactions at any POS contactless terminals.”

Fitbit Pay can be easily set-up on the new Fitbit Charge 4 health and fitness tracker, as well as Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa 2 and Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatches and Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition tracker. By following simple steps in the Fitbit mobile app on Android or iOS, users can quickly add BoC Visa cards to their Fitbit Wallet.

To make payments, consumers simply need to press and hold the left side button until the BoC card is seen on their device screen, then hold the device near a payment terminal until confirmation of payment appears. A protected PIN is chosen by the user during device set-up for an additional level of security.

For more information on how to register, please visit the Bank’s website.



