July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: four new cases, five people now in hospital (Updated)

By Peter Michael0695

Four new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Thursday, bringing the total to 1,084.

The ministry said a total of 1,789 tests were processed over the past 24 hours.

Specifically, three cases arose from 714 tests conducted on individuals on private initiative.  Two of these individuals were from Limassol.

The fourth case arose from 268 tests processed from workers tested during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions.  The ministry said the individual is a hotel cleaner.

Another 74 tests were processed from individuals tested on doctors’ orders, 162 from contact tracing, 465 from passengers and repatriated individuals, four from Kato Pyrgos residents, and 102 from state hospital laboratories.

Five people were admitted to Famagusta General, the reference hospital, the highest number since July 7, when the last person, who was there since the start of the pandemic, was released.

Doctors said of the five admitted on Thursday, one is in the high-dependency unit.

His condition is stable, doctors said.

One more person with coronavirus is at Nicosia General, and is expected to be transferred to Famagusta on Friday.

There was a spike in cases on Wednesday when 13 new cases were confirmed, causing consternation among the scientific team and the authorities.



