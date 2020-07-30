July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Health minister discusses additional measures with experts

By Peter Michael0542
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday that recent complacency has caused the increase in coronavirus cases, after 13 new cases were announced a day before.

Commenting on the situation after a meeting with the epidemiological team, Ioannou said they discussed additional measures.

However, he added the general impression was that if all the health protocols and personal safety measures are followed, then Cyprus would be able to deal with the situation.

Ioannou said the ministry has given out more than 90 health protocols in all sectors and has worked with the justice ministry and other ministries to increase checks.

“The increase in cases is something that concerns us,” Ioannou said speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony to receive PPE items from the United States embassy.

He added authorities and the ministry have said people should not become complacent, even after coronavirus measures were relaxed.

“Unfortunately, there is a complacency from everyone in the community, causing the increase in cases,” he said.

The minister added if everyone follows the measures Cyprus has taken, then the situation can be controlled.

 



Related posts

Migrants arrive from north, separate group are off Cape Greco

Nick Theodoulou

Washington urges Turkey to stop operations in Cyprus’ EEZ

Source: Cyprus News Agency

First results of tests in Limassol expected on Friday, says mayor

Jonathan Shkurko

Man dies from crash injuries sustained in May

Annette Chrysostomou

Two arrested for possessing drugs

Annette Chrysostomou

Kissonerga council offers €70,000 in support measures for businesses

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign