July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: six more cases added to four earlier ones (Update 2)

By Peter Michael06497

Six more confirmed cases of Covid-19 were announced by health authorities late on Thursday, adding to the four found earlier in the day.

Thursday’s 10 new cases bring the cumulative total in Cyprus to 1,090.

The six additional positives came from a batch  of 280 tests, from among a new round of 3,000 random samples now being taken from residents in the Limassol district.

The earlier four cases announced were from separate 1,789 tests processed over the past 24 hours.

From those, three cases arose from 714 tests conducted on individuals on private initiative.  Two of these individuals were from Limassol.

The fourth case arose from 268 tests processed from workers tested during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions.  The ministry said the individual is a hotel cleaner.

Another 74 tests were processed from individuals tested on doctors’ orders, 162 from contact tracing, 465 from passengers and repatriated individuals, four from Kato Pyrgos residents, and 102 from state hospital laboratories.

Five people are being treated to Famagusta General, the reference hospital, the highest number since July 7, when the last person, who was there since the start of the pandemic, was released.

Doctors said of the five admitted on Thursday, one is in the high-dependency unit.

His condition is stable, doctors said.

One more person with coronavirus is at Nicosia General, and is expected to be transferred to Famagusta on Friday.

There was a spike in cases on Wednesday when 13 new cases were confirmed, causing consternation among the scientific team and the authorities.



Related posts

Parents of abused toddler plead not guilty

Elias Hazou

‘Doctor billed HIO every five minutes at €1,170 a pop’

Elias Hazou

Paphos man jailed for 20 years for attempted murder of police officers and abduction

Peter Michael

Migrants arrive through Dhekelia, separate group deterred, heading for north (Updated)

Nick Theodoulou

Man jailed for eight years for possession of 1kg of cocaine

Jonathan Shkurko

Tributes pour in for Apoel caretaker ‘Mr Antonakis’

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign