July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First results of tests in Limassol expected on Friday, says mayor

By Jonathan Shkurko0533
Photo: CNA

About 300 Limassol residents have already been tested for coronavirus in the two mobile units at Gregori Afxentiou square in front of the Limassol district office and in Molos set up after a spike in cases in the city.

The results of the tests are expected on Friday and will give a better epidemiological picture of the situation, Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said.

On Wednesday, the Limassol municipality clinched an agreement to carry out 5,000 tests on local residents, while cabinet approved a proposal by the health ministry to carry out 3,000 random tests in places with large gatherings such as malls, supermarkets and other areas. Out of those 3,000 tests, 1,000 will be carried out in Limassol.

The 300 tests carried out on Wednesday were part of the 5,000 tests on local residents organised by the Limassol municipality.

“It is a satisfactory number and we want to urge as many people as possible to do a test,” said Nicolaides, who also reminded that 2,000 tests would be open to the broader public.

“Our intention is to assess the situation in Limassol as soon as possible. Hopefully by tomorrow we will have our first answers and we will decide what is best to do,” he added.

“The bet is to have the tests as soon as possible, so that tomorrow we have a first picture, which will be an epidemiologically useful picture.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou called for an emergency meeting to take place on Thursday morning, with the epidemiology team to assess the situation and developments during the past few days.

A source within the health ministry told CNA that Wednesday’s results, that saw 13 new cases within a day, raised concerns.

The advisory committee was also scheduled to meet with President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday.



