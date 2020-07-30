July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kissonerga council offers €70,000 in support measures for businesses

By Annette Chrysostomou00
Beach at Kissonerga on Potima bay

The Kissonerga community council has given €70,000 in support measures for hotels and tourism enterprises, head of the council Giorgos Stylianou announced on Thursday.

The measures concern a special discount of 25 per cent for the garbage collection fees of businesses affected by the coronavirus quarantine, such as hotels, apartments, tourist villas and restaurants, as well as a 25 per cent discount on rent tax for tourist villas and apartments.

Contracts for beach management and water sports will be extended by two years.

“We have accurately calculated the reduction in revenues and have revised the budget for the current year,” he added. “It is expected that the reduction in the revenues of the council will amount to approximately € 400,000.”

According to the head of the council, almost all hotels in the area have now opened and are ready to receive local and foreign guests. Nearly all restaurants and bars are also open for business.



