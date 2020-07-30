Magical summer evenings at Lidl food academy

This summer, Lidl decided to invite its friends and customers to watch some all-time favourite food-themed movies for free! Of course, the point is that every time we watch a movie with food, we whet our appetite and we want to eat what we see on the big screen! In order to make friends and customers even happier, Lidl Academy cooked and offered food inspired by the movies that were screened!
The film screenings took place on Wednesdays throughout June and July and within the cool gardens of the Lidl Food Academy, on Stasikratous Street in Nicosia. A large screen was set up in front of rows of comfortable chairs, arranged at safe distances. The space was decorated with summer decorations and beautiful lighting that highlighted the beautiful courtyard.
At sunset, guests – winners of the online competition www.LidlFoodAcademy.com and winners of Ant1 radio – along with their friends, arrived at the welcoming surroundings in order to watch the film of their choice. Cooled drinks, beers and wine were offered along with a rich buffet, free of charge, before the start of the movie. Ant1 Radio, a communications supporter of the evenings in question, was there to entertain guests with live links.
On Tuesdays, throughout June and July, Lidl initiated another activity in order to entertain its friends and customers. On these evenings, Lidl offered some of its favourite summer products for free, accompanied by the right music and the right food! The first Tuesday was about Beer and Rock, the second was Jazz and Wine, while the third was Pop and Ice Cream! The lucky winners who, along with their friends, participated in these delicious Tuesday evenings by LidlFoodAcademy.com and within the courtyard of the Lidl Food Academy, enjoyed live music from well-known bands, unlimited food, ice-creams and drinks.
These wonderful events were complemented by cooking classes organised by Lidl at the Lidl Food Academy, every Thursday afternoon. The themes were, as always, interesting and touched upon a variety of tastes, such as Mexican cuisine and delicious trips to Crete, Spain, Southern Italy and America. The classes were conducted with a limited number of participants, strictly adhering to all health protocols.
This year’s Lidl summer activities at the Lidl Food Academy offered moments of relief and a way out of our recent restrictions as well as a proof of Lidl’s contribution and involvement in society, and its commitment to quality through food and nutrition. As of this week, Lidl Academy will be taking a short break for the summer. New classes, new activities and new surprises are in the process of being prepared for September and will soon be announced on the Lidl Food Academy’s website.
Stay tuned: www.LidlFoodAcademy.com
