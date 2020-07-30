July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies from crash injuries sustained in May

By Annette Chrysostomou00

An-87-year-old man, Antonakis Loukas from Nicosia, died on Wednesday evening from injuries he sustained during a road accident on May 6.

He had been in critical condition at a private clinic in Nicosia since then.

According to a police announcement, the accident happened on Archangelos avenue in Strovolos, when a car driven by an 83-year-old man collided with his moped.



