July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man jailed for eight years for possession of 1kg of cocaine

By Jonathan Shkurko00
file photo

The Larnaca-Famagusta criminal court sentenced a 37-year-old man to eight years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of possession of around a kilo of cocaine.

In addition to that, two other men related to the case, aged 35 and 26 were also sentenced to nine months in prison.

Following a number tipoffs, the drugs squad Ykan placed an orchard in the area of Kelia in Larnaca under surveillance last October.

After observing the area for several days, the drug squad found out that the 37-year-old man was regularly visiting the orchard where he had stashed the cocaine.

During the surveillance operation, the man repeatedly met with the 35-year-old but when police intervened to make the arrest, the pair managed to escape.

Both were later found and arrested by the drugs squad, along with the 26-year-old who was acting as the getaway driver.



