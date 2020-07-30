July 30, 2020

Migrants arrive from north, separate group are off Cape Greco

By Nick Theodoulou0703
The Pournara camp at Kokkinotrimithia

Fifteen migrants from Syria crossed into Dhekelia from the north at around midnight on Wednesday, while authorities are currently in talks with a separate group of migrants on a boat near Cape Greco.

It is understood that in the first case, 15 migrants from Syria – 14 men and one woman – passed through Strovilia and entered the Dhekelia British base from an unknown and unauthorised point of entry.

The migrants were arrested by police at the bases, according to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), and are currently being held. They are being requested to give statements about their point of entry into the bases as well as further information about their arrival to the north.

The police at the bases are cooperating closely with authorities in the Republic. After the migrants have undergone a coronavirus test, they are expected to be transferred to the Pournara centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

As for the second group of migrants, the police received information on Thursday morning that a boat was located eight nautical miles southeast of Cape Greco.

Two police boats were sent to the area and it is understood that authorities are attempting to dissuade them from landing in Cyprus. There are about ten people on the boat.

The situation is still evolving, and it is not yet clear what the outcome will be.

CNA reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic the authorities are trying to persuade the migrants to return to the country from which they arrived.



