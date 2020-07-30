July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia orbital motorway first phase ready in three years

By Annette Chrysostomou02

The Nicosia orbital motorway will be completed in five phases and the first phase is expected to be finished by the end of March, 2023, the transport ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the announcement, the purpose of the project is to alleviate traffic congestion at the entrance of Nicosia, providing an alternative route and connecting the southeastern and southwestern suburbs of Nicosia, without requiring the passage of vehicles through Spyros Kyprianou and Kalamon avenues.

The first phase is expected to be completed in three years.

Phase one of the project includes a 7.5-kilometre motorway connecting Nicosia to Limassol motorway in the Dhali area with Tseri Avenue. It also includes 10 kilometres of extra roads, three flyovers, and a main roundabout.

On July 16, phase B of the orbital motorway was approved by the European Commission, the transport ministry said. This concerns the section from its connection with the road from Nicosia to Palaichori to Makarios avenue in Lakatamia.

It is a four-lane motorway with a length of 2.15 kilometres and a central dividing island, as well as connections to the existing network, flyovers, a long bridge and underground passes.

The cost for the total project is estimated at €350 million. Upon completion it will operate as a ring road and will connect three main roads, the Nicosia to Limassol motorway, the road from Nicosia to Kokkinotrimithia, and the road from Nicosia to Palaichori.



