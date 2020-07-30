Nikki Beach Resort: summer at your happy place

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, in the picturesque Porto Heli in Greece, should unquestionably be your Number 1 destination this year. Why? Located in the heart of the Greek Riviera, you can safely visit by car from Athens International Airport. Nikki Beach is a bright and happy place and puts summer right within your reach, even if you decide to make up your mind at the very last minute.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, is part of the Nikki Beach Brand, which spans globally with 4 resorts & 13 Beach Clubs, and is located on one of the rare sandy beaches in the area of Portoheli. The ideal location allows guests to enjoy the crystal-clear blue waters and stunning panoramic views from almost every corner of the property.
A unique contemporary lifestyle boutique resort with stylish and elegant living areas, impressive diaphanous spaces and stunning sea view. Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, immerses guests in a fresh luxury-drenched hotel lifestyle and invites them to a new elegant and chic destination which is the most up market – second home residential area in Greece.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli features 66 state-of-the-art rooms and suites with private pools and magical sunset views. Enjoy signature cocktails, DJ sets and seamless sea views at the Beach Club. Savour Mediterranean flavors at Café Nikki and Japanese cuisine at TERASU Rooftop. Invigorate your senses in our Nikki Spa, Tone Fitness Center, and unique top line amenities.
This year, the hotel, operates according to Covid-19 regulations, for the safety of the guests and the employees, introducing new healthy and eco-friendly procedures, such as QR code menus and ordering system in the restaurants, as well as safety and distancing signage in all public areas. All operational procedures have been adjusted to ensure the highest hygiene and health standards. Safety is the new luxury and at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli, your safety, is our priority.
For those who seek a hip, vibrant and yet luxurious vacation spot and wish to live an unforgettable experience, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Porto Heli is the ultimate vacation destination.
Nikki Beach Resort & Spa
Portoheli 21061 Argolis, Greece
T: +30 27540 98500
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @nikkibeachportoheli
Website: porto-heli.nikkibeach.com/