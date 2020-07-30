July 30, 2020

Orange weather warning, yet again

With temperatures expected to rise to 41C inland and 35C in the higher mountains, the met office has issued an orange weather warning, for the second day in a row.

The alert is in place for six hours, from 11am until 5pm.

According to the met office, inland temperatures are forecast to rise slightly on Friday and drop again during the weekend.

 



