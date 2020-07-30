July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Paphos man jailed for 20 years for attempted murder of police officers, abduction and drugs

By Peter Michael023
File photo Paphos court

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday by the Limassol criminal court for the attempted murder of two police officers, abducting a woman, and drug offences.

The man, Elias Mouzos, was sentenced to 13 years for the attempted murder of the two officers, three for illegal possession of eight kilos of narcotics, two years for placing an explosive device in Paphos, and two years for kidnapping.  The sentences are to run consecutively.

Two other individuals were convicted in the attempted murder case, a 33-year-old Paphos man and a 37-year-old foreigner.

Mouzos faced additional charges in another two cases concerning the kidnapping of a 27-year-old woman and a shooting at his own residence.

In May 2018, Mouzos was in a rental car with the two other male suspects, then aged 31 and 35, when they fired shots at the two officers, attempting to search the car.

Police then chased and eventually found the 31-year-old and the 35-year-old, while Mouzos was arrested later in the month after his car was chased down by police on the Limassol-Platres road.

The day he was arrested, Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos claimed that Mouzos led a huge underworld ring in Paphos and the wider district, mainly dealing with drugs. He tweeted that he had made at least 10 public references to the man and personally informed crime-fighting authorities but nothing was being done.



