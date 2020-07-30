July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Parents of abused toddler plead not guilty

By Elias Hazou018
Limassol court

The parents of a 19-month-old boy on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges of physically abusing the toddler, with Limassol district court referring them to trial on September 18.

The father and mother, aged 26 and 24 respectively, are facing a total of 12 counts on four charges – child abuse, domestic violence, assault with intent to cause actual bodily harm, and malicious damage.

The case emerged on July 6 when the mother was at the police station to testify about a case concerning complaints made by her partner’s grandmother on domestic violence against the elderly woman.

While she was at the station, officers noticed that her 19-month-old son who was with her had bruises and seemed very neglected. The toddler was taken to hospital where he was found to have bruises, scratches and abrasions on his head and face, and the rest of the body. The injuries were found to have been inflicted at different times over the previous 20 days.



