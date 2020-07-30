July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

San Benedetto: East Alps mineral water now available in Cyprus

By Press Release014
Tempo Beverages Cyprus announces the exclusive distribution of the Italian San Benedetto mineral and carbonated water range in the Cypriot market.

Every drop of this water comes from a long underground journey, uninterrupted for thousands of years. The journey begins from the majestic and icy Dolomites mountain range – part of the Southern Limestone Alps – located in north-eastern Italy. The water then passes through the Veneto plain, where it is filtered, absorbing natural minerals along the way. Reaching the source, the water is then pumped from a depth of 1000 feet and is stored in an underground tank. This process ensures that all-natural healthy minerals and trace elements remain unprocessed, while superior quality is guaranteed in the packaging process.

The first San Benedetto natural mineral water bottle was produced in 1956 in Sorze, Venice, by brothers Bruno and Ermenegildo Scattolin, who happened to own a small neighbourhood food store near the natural spring. Now celebrating over 60 years of history, San Benedetto has grown to become an industry leader, making it the number one choice for mineral and carbonated water in Italy.

Drawing inspiration from nature and investing in quality, San Benedetto water is traditionally selected by the best restaurants in Italy and the rest of the world.

San Benedetto natural mineral water is now available in Cyprus via Tempo Beverages Cyprus, in PET O,5 and 1,5L bottles, as well as premium 0,75L glass bottles. The carbonated version comes in 0,75 and 1,5L glass bottles.



