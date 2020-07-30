July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Active Lifestyle

Sport with the view – Rock Climbing! | Andrey Neofydov

By CM Guest Columnist0109

Watch this interview and get to know most of what you need about climbing sport in 30 minutes. I had a great opportunity to talk with the professional climber and coach Andreas Andreou who is passionate about climbing and teaching and inspiring others to become climbers, hikers and coaches.

Rock climbing on real rock is an addictive, enjoyable activity that has many benefits, both physical and psychological. 

Contact your rock climbing instructor: https://www.komoaap.eu/rock-climbing/… WANT TO KNOW MORE? Follow this link to official web page of Cyprus climbing federation: https://www.komoaap.eu/

Andreas Andreou Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/andreas.andr…

Kyriakos Rossidis Mountain guide page: https://www.facebook.com/CypriotIFMGA…

 INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cyprus.anot…



Related posts

What If you fell into Niagara Falls?

CM Guest Columnist

All about the magic of horse riding on the island | Andrey Nefyodov

CM Guest Columnist

How to paddle 850 km on SUP in 10 days? Here is what you need to know with Andrey Nefyodov!

CM Guest Columnist

Why try enduro riding?

CM Guest Columnist

Have you ever tried MTB DOWNHILL riding on the island? Cyprus got all it takes and more!

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign