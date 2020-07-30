July 30, 2020

Trump raises possibility of delaying US presidential election

By Reuters News Service00
US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the possibility of delaying the nation’s November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump, without evidence, repeated his claims of mail-in voter fraud and raised the question of a delay, writing: “delay the election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

More later.



