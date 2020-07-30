July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Twelve bookings for coronavirus violations

By Annette Chrysostomou0210

In 24 hours from Wednesday to Thursday morning, police carried out 556 inspections of premises such as restaurants and pubs to check if they have violated measures taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Twelve of them were booked, seven in the Nicosia district, three in the Limassol region, one in Larnaca and one in the Famagusta district.

 



