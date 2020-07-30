July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested for possessing drugs

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Two men were arrested on Wednesday and early Thursday morning for drug possession in two separate incidents.

for being in possession of illegal drugs within a few hours, one in Famagusta on Wednesday afternoon and one shortly after midnight on Thursday in Limassol.

Just minutes after midnight on Thursday, police officers on patrol noticed a parked car with its engine running on a street in Limassol.

Inside were two people, while a third, a 17-year-old teenager, was standing next to the vehicle.

The officers searched the three and found a nylon package containing 57 grammes of cannabis and a precision scale on the teenager.

The 17-year-old was arrested while nothing was found on the other two and they were not detained.

Just a few hours earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, members of the Famagusta drug squad conducted a search of a home of a 33-year-old man in a village in the Famagusta village following a tip off.

During the search, they discovered and seized 193 grammes of cannabis and approximately two grammes of cocaine.

The 33-year-old man was arrested while investigations continue.



