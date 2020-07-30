Venice gets back in business

We all know that Venice was the world’s first international financial centre and the birthplace of modern business. The first modern industry in the world was the “Arsenale,” built in 1104, it was a complex of shipyards and armories of the Serenissima Republic.

However, for several past decades, Venice has not done much business except for tourism. In the wake of COVID-19, which drove off tourists, a local business consortium seeks to change all that.

“The problems we face in Venice are a microcosm of those faced around the world,” explains Carlo Bagnoli, a management professor at Venice’s Ca’ Foscari University, and one of the founders of the consortium, in an interview with the Cyprus Mail.

To that end, Bagnoli has launched VeniSIA (for Sustainability, Innovation Accelerator) – a project developed with a senior Boston Consulting Group partner in Milan, Nicola Pianon – to create a hub for sustainability to be funded by Italian and multinational corporations and connected to the University of Ca’ Foscari. VeniSIA’s motto is: “Back to unique origins, into a universal future.”

“Venice must become an example for the whole world in terms of sustainability innovation. It must become the first 100 per cent smart city: the oldest city of the future,” Bagnoli insists.

“After all, Venice was one of the first cities in the world to close off the city centre to automobiles, so we have a good record in terms of sustainability.” Venice is also completely wired with fiber optic cable for the fastest possible Internet connections, he adds.

Why Venice?

“Venice is the perfect place to conduct an “in vivo” testing, thanks to both the city’s small size and the big sustainable development challenges it faces. Local solutions explored in Venice can then be exploited worldwide in order to solve global challenges. The international scalability of local solutions grants financial returns on investments, namely a precondition to pursue SDGs, thus generating an infinite virtuous circle,” Bagnoli continues.

Bagnoli gives the example of public transport, which is a chronic problem in Venice. “Alilaguna, a Venetian public transport service company, has developed a solution: HEPIC (Hydrogen Electric Passenger VenIce boat), a hybrid half hydrogen-powered and half electric engine for all boats crossing the lagoon (residents, tourists, freights, etc.). This is a solution that could be applied all communities seeking resolution to UN Sustainable Development Goal 11.2: Affordable and sustainable transport systems.”

The next challenge is to scale and to commercialize this impactful technology solution through business model innovations, so that it can be used around the world, Bagnoli notes.

Bagnoli explains that he has already presented the project to several major international companies at Davos; he has spoken to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and with top executives from Dell – both companies have expressed interest.

“What makes Venice a particularly suitable place for this project is the fact that we are an extremely complex community with a wide range of sustainability issues. Some of these issues, if we resolve them in Venice, will be immediately applicable to a large number of cities around the world. If we do not succeed in resolving them, it will be clear that other cities should also seek alternative solutions. But when we do resolve complex sustainability issues, the fact that Venice is a cynosure for global attention will help to make these solutions known.”

But will Venice attract the talent it needs to create the project?

“We think that there will be interest from both Italian and foreign universities. Moreover, it shouldn’t be hard to bring in talent from all over the world to live in Venice. Both the project and the visibility of Venice will make it attractive.”

The question of attracting corporate funding is currently being resolved, Bagnoli says.

“We are currently in contact with three different types of companies. First, as we’ve said, large international companies with sustainability issues to resolve. Then, there are also local companies in the Veneto that are eager to find innovations for sustainability, and they are expressing support for the project. The same can be said of large Italian companies like ENI and SNAM, which we expect will support the project both to develop innovations, but also in the interest of bringing Venice back to life.”

Currently, the city is seeing an exodus of permanent residents, while tourist arrivals have dropped off drastically.

“We hope,” Bagnoli says, “that this project will help to bring permanent inhabitants back to the city, and to get business back into the heart of Venice.”





