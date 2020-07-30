July 30, 2020

Washington urges Turkey to stop operations in Cyprus’ EEZ

The Turkish research vessel Barbaros

The US State Department has urged Turkey once again to immediately terminate its operations within the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus.

Replying to a question from the Hellas Journal website, a State Department spokesperson described the Turkish action as provocative, noting that it escalates tension in the region.

It said the US was concerned about Turkey’s intentions in exploring for hydrocarbons within Cyprus’ sea area, noting that these provocative actions increase tension.

“We urge the Turkish authorities to terminate these operations,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Thursday described the presence of the Turkish exploration vessel Barbaros off the southeastern coast of Cyprus as a “blatant violation” of the European Union member-state’s sovereign rights.

Speaking to ANT1 television, Dendias, also said that he had spoken with Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and clarified that Greece would support the Republic of Cyprus at any level it wishes.

Turkish drill ship Yavuz arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone (ΕΕΖ) of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies. This is the sixth time Turkey is attempting to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and Total.

The Republic has taken steps on various levels in relation to the latest Turkish moves concerning the dispatch of Barbaros in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

