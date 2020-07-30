July 30, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Washington urges Turkey to terminate its activities as Barbaros enters Cyprus’ EEZ (Update 1)

The Turkish research vessel Barbaros

The US State Department has urged Turkey yet again to immediately terminate its operations within the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Cyprus as reports emerged that the Turkish seismic research ship Barbaros entered Cyprus’ EEZ in the early hours of Thursday.

According to CNA, the Navtex issued by Turkey for an area southeast of Cape Greco includes parts of blocks 2, 3 and 13 of Cyprus’ EEZ.  The Barbaros is accompanied by a Turkish warship and a second support ship, the agency said.

Prior to news that the Turkish vessel had entered Cyprus’ EEZ, a State Department spokesperson described the Turkish action as provocative, noting that it escalates tension in the region.

It said the US was concerned about Turkey’s intentions in exploring for hydrocarbons within Cyprus’ sea area, noting that these provocative actions increase tension.

“We urge the Turkish authorities to terminate these operations,” the spokesperson said.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias described the presence of the Barbaros as a “blatant violation” of a European Union member-state’s sovereign rights.

Speaking to ANT1 television, Dendias, also said that he had spoken with Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides, and clarified that Greece would support the Republic of Cyprus at any level it wishes.

 



