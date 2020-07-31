Cyprus Mail

July 31, 2020

Apollon FC

Founded: April 14, 1954

City: Lemesos

Ground: Tsireio Stadium (13,331)

Colours: Blue and white

Club President: Nicos Kirzis

Manager/Coach: Sofronis Avgousti

Honours:

CHAMPIONS CUP WINNERS SUPER CUP
1990-91, 1993-94, 2005-06 1965-66, 1966-67, 1985-86, 1991-92, 2001-01, 2009-10, 2012-13 2006, 2016, 2017

 

Last seasons position: 4th

Ambitions for new season:

CM Sports analysts predictions: 

KN: Top 4 position with

LL: This will be Apollon’s year

IC: Another nearly season for Apollon

TRANSFERS

Name: Nicolas Diguiny

Nationality: French

Date of Birth: May 31, 1988

Position: Attack (winger)

Career:

Years Team Apps Gls
2006–2013 Vannes 133 (20)
2013–2014 Le Poiré-sur-Vie 27 (5)
2014–2016 Panthrakikos 55 (8)
2016–2018 Atromitos 38 (14)
2018–2020 Aris 51 (13)
2020– Apollon Limassol 0 (0

About the player : Born in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Diguiny arrived at Vannes OC in 2005, and played for the club for 8 consecutive seasons, from the youth team through the first team. In January 2013, his name was mentioned by stopping a penalty from Metz striker Yeni Ngbakoto in the second half, helping his club to escape with a 1–1 away draw. Two weeks later, he scored four times in a 5–0 win against US Quevilly in the CFA. He also scored for Vannes in the league in a 1–0 win against Poiré-sur-Vie.



