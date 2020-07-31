July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apollon coy on whether fans can attend friendly with AEK

By Kyriacos Nicolaou032
Apollon players take part in pre-season training ahead of the news season

Apollon press officer Fanourios Konstantinou has said it is not yet confirmed whether the Limassol team’s friendly with AEK will be allowed to go ahead with fans present.

Speaking to local radio station Sport FM on Friday, Konstantinou touched on a number of topics concerning the Limassol club such as youth players and pre-season preparations for the upcoming season.

On the game with AEK, Konstantinou said: “We have made arrangements so that we can broadcast the game on the club’s YouTube channel so that our fans can see their team play”, before adding that “things are difficult at the moment and we should handle them with clarity and responsibility so that we don’t revert to previous circumstances”.

On the involvement of youth players, the Apollon press officer expressed happiness at the academy’s return to productivity. “We are pleased that our academy is starting to produce capable and promising young players, however, everything takes time”, Konstantinou said.

“There is a plan for some of the more promising young players but we need to be methodical about it”, Konstantinou stated. “They must also be ready to rise to the challenge and grab any chances they are given”, he added.

On the transfer front, Konstantinou said that Nsue’s absence from recent friendly games is a purely tactical decision. Responding to a question relating to the reported interest from Olympiacos Piraeus in 16-year-old youth player Prokopiou, Konstantinou said that the club is not aware of any formal interest. However, he added that “the chairman is handling anything related to the young player”.

Finally, regarding the use of foreign referees in Cypriot football from the very first game of the new season, Konstantinou said that “Apollon is in favour of the league being played on equal grounds”.

Konstantinou added that “we continue to have serious complaints, we do not forget.

“We don’t care about faces or nationalities, we just want fair officiating”, Konstantinou concluded.



Related posts

Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

Reuters News Service

Koepka finds form to lead in Memphis

Reuters News Service

LeBron sinks winning hoop as Lakers edge Clippers on NBA restart

Press Association

Parker urges Fulham to show more steel against Brentford in play-off final

Press Association

Swiss launch criminal probe of Fifa boss Infantino

Reuters News Service

Tributes pour in for Apoel caretaker ‘Mr Antonakis’

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign