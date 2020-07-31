July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Army recruits sworn in

By Annette Chrysostomou040
Photo: Christos Theodorides

New army recruits, who checked into boot camps some three weeks ago, were sworn in on Friday at 8am in the presence of Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides at the Tomb of Makedonitissa in Nicosia.

Other ceremonies took place at the same time in Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Sotira.

 



